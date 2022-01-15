MLB-All Yankees signings this international signing day

The New York Yankees come back to stay with the best leaflet of the Class of 2021 on the day international firm.

According to Baseball America, these players were signed by the Yankees on January 15, 2022.

Roderick Arias, SS, Dominican Republic

Luis Suarez, SS, Venezuela

Diomedes Hernandez, P, Venezuela

The 17-year-old Arias is ranked above all the players in the class of 2021 who are scheduled to sign in January 2022. The Yankees gave him a $3.5 million bonus, he is a shortstop who hits with both hands at the plate.

Roderick He has good misses, he does 6.5 in the 60 yards. On base, Arias can easily score from first base and second base showing very good anticipation and awareness:

Degrees according to the scouts:

Hits:60

Power:55

Run:55

MRA: 55

Field: 55

Overall:55

Roderick is going to get a good deal in the Yankees’ prospecting system, just as Jasson Dominguez has.

While Luis Suarez is another Venezuelan prospect whose signing bonus has not been made public, he is a shortstop just like Arias, they are both signed on the same day and will embark on a trip to the Major Leagues together.

It should be noted that Suarez is not in the top 50 international prospects.

Baseball America has the Yankees signing shortstop Luis Suarez from Venezuela. — Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) January 15, 2022