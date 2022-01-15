MLB: New York Yankees hire former Boston Red Sox pitcher

Although the last meeting between the MLB and the MLBPA left us with a lot of uncertainty about the end of the work stoppage, the New York Yankees continue to strengthen themselves with interesting pieces with a lot of experience, This was recently revealed by hiring the services of a former Boston Red Sox pitcher, according to Baseball America.

The information published by the aforementioned medium and confirmed by the journalist specialized in the Yankees branches, Eli Fishman, points out that the hired pitcher is the experienced Ryan Weber, who received a minor league contract.

Per @BaseballAmerica transaction tracker, the Yankees signed RHP Ryan Weber to a minor league deal. 31 year old with seven seasons in MLB w/ Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, Tampa, and Milwaukee. — Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) January 13, 2022

With 31 years of age, Ryan Weber is a right-handed pitcher who has been in the Major Leagues since 2015. when he debuted with the Atlanta Braves. He subsequently wore the uniforms of the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

From 2019 to 2021, the right-hander was with the Boston Red Sox., a team with which he managed to have greater regularity in the MLB, although without showing outstanding performance. Finally in the second half of last season he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers and later returned to Seattle.

In an irregular six-year career in the Majors, Weber has a win-loss record of 4-12 with a career ERA of 5.28, after having participated in 63 games, of which 16 were starts, and having poached 107 rivals, leaving a WHIP of 1,347.

This is the second pitcher signed by the Bronx Bombers in less than a week, remembering that they recently hired the Mexican Manny Bañuelos, also with a Minor League agreement.

