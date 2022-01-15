MLB-White Sox sign “Cuban Ohtani” Oscar Colas

The Chicago White Sox signed to Oscar Tails, who is considered the “Cuban Ohtani”, because he can pitch and hit at a professional level.

Colas had been “worded” since 2021 to sign on this date, some teams such as the New York Mets, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs were interested in the Cuban’s services.

The signing was finalized at about 2.7 million dollars, it is believed that there were better offers from other teams but even so, the goal was only one.

reports @JonHeyman that Cuban OF Christian Vaquero “El Fenomeno” is expected to sign with the Nationals for US$5M. – Cuban SS Dyan Jorge will sign with the Rockies for US$2.8M. – Cuban OF Oscar Colas is expected to sign with the White Sox for US$2.5M@z101digital – Hector Gómez (@hgomez27) January 15, 2022

Oscar Colas stands out for being an elite outfielder and a constant hitter and in addition to that, he is a regular pitcher from the mound, the closest thing to Ohtani.

Oscar Tails 22 years old with 220 pounds and 6’1 tall is the second best prospect in the 22 class according to specialists, he had a deal with the Miami Marlins but it fell through.

The Chicago White Sox farm has a very good reputation with Cuban players, such as Alexei Ramírez, José Abreu, Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, among others.

Cubans are heading to excel once again in international firms, given their pleasant effort to leave their country and seek their dream in another far from their relatives, with the trust placed in acquaintances.