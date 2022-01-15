Mourning on Televisa: After leaving TV Azteca and the death of his wife, the gallant gives tragic news

Mexico City.- A famous Televisa and TV Azteca heartthrob, who lost his wife suddenly in 2019, she dresses in mourning again and, devastated, announces the death of the other great woman in his life: his mother.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

It’s about the actor Humberto Zurita, who resorted to his account Instagram to announce the departure of one of the great women of his life, his mother Mrs. Guadalupe Moreno, who passed away this January 14, 2022.

The gallant began his career in Televisa in 1978, participating in soap operas like The right to be born Y the hex. In 1997 he moved to the ranks of the adjust after almost 20 years in the competition, where he joined Water and oil Y secrets of the soul.

He also did some projects for Telemundo, being his last on the small screen 100 days to fall in love, starring Ilse Salas, Mariana Treviño, Erick Elías and David Chocarro.

As will be remembered, Zurita he lost his wife and mother of his children, the Argentine actress Christian Bach, in February 2019. Although it was learned that he died of cardiac arrest, they never wanted to reveal his illness, at her request.

We won’t even say it, why not, because it’s one of her things. And it is also something that she decided, she made that decision in her life and she kept it and we keep it and that’s how it will always be, “he said.

Now the father of Sebastian and Emiliano Zurita faces another tragedy: the loss of his mother at 95 years of age. According to reports, he died in Torreón, Coahuila from health problems related to your stomach.

The actor said goodbye to her through Instagram with several emotional messages embodied in his photographs.

Go and light up the sky as you lit up my life heart. You will always live in my heart. I love you infinitely and you will always be in my heart. Your big heart always made you a very special woman who taught me that love saves us. Fly high angel of my life!”, It was part of the dedication he made to him.

Source: TVNotas, People and Instagram @zuritahm