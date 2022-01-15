Nacho Lozano, he is the handsome driver who conquers Adamari López: PHOTOS

Admin 23 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 16 Views

In recent days, it has speculated about an alleged romance between drivers Adamari López and Nacho Lozano, who share a set in “today“.

Since the Puerto Rican separated from Tony Costa, has been related to several people who could have captivated her, such as Adrián di Monte and Cristian de la Fuente.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Not even Covid has been able to take away the rhythm of Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca

During the first week of this year, Gianluca Vacchi, Sharon Fonseca and her little girl …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved