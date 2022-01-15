Nacho Lozano, he is the handsome driver who conquers Adamari López: PHOTOS

In recent days, it has speculated about an alleged romance between drivers Adamari López and Nacho Lozano, who share a set in “today“.

Since the Puerto Rican separated from Tony Costa, has been related to several people who could have captivated her, such as Adrián di Monte and Cristian de la Fuente.

Again, much has been said about who has conquered the heart of the actress and everything arose thanks to a series of comments and photographs that her fans began to suspect.

Lozano and Ada have exchanged a number of comments through their Instagram posts, which raised great suspicion as to whether they are more than fellow program.

“So many reasons why you are a queen, Adamari Lopez. 2021 made us chambear, may 2022 be even better,” the driver wrote.

“I love you a lot and I admire you for being an excellent professional and a wonderful person. For many years sharing and working together,” answered Ada.

They both have a great chemistry and they show it from the set of “today” where they have been seen very affectionate and more in the image where the journalist hugs her around the waist.

The Mexican driver has more than 20 years of experience and has developed in different media, now giving himself an opportunity in Telemundo.

The followers of the program are delighted with the idea of ​​a possible relationship between them, because they say they make a beautiful couple.

So far, neither star has commented on the rumors of a romance.

