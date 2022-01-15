Nayer and Víctor Víctor Mesa are a couple!

Cuban singer and model Nayer Gift lit up social networks this Friday with the news that she and the young Cuban baseball player Victor Victor Mesa they have a love relationship.

The love between ex-partner of reggaeton Yomil Hidalgo and the son of the Cuban baseball legend spread through social networks with some romantic photos that leave no room for doubt about their relationship.

“We have a nice story. Friends since 2016, today I present my boyfriend,” Nayer wrote along with one of the photos that both shared in their Instagram stories.

Judging by the images, Nayer, 36, and Víctor Víctor, 25, seem to be enjoying an intense romance and the fact that they have decided to go public shows how happy they are with their relationship and that the 11 years difference between them is just a number.

Nayer began her career as an actress and model in television shows such as Alondra, Sabado Gigante or La Piñata Loca, but her true passion was always being on stage, and that would be her destiny. At the age of 14, she recorded her first songs and in 2008 she was a finalist in the “Miss 305” contest, which later allowed her to sign with the Pitbull label. As a model, she appears in videos like “Dirty Dancer” by Enrique Iglesias and “Give Me Everything” with Pitbull. In July 2011, she released her first single “Suave (Kiss Me)”.

For his part, Víctor Víctor Mesa is preparing for the 2022 baseball season in the United States, after a 2021 in which he went through AA and Class A Advanced in the Miami Marlins organization. The outfielder and prospect from Villa Clara and his brother signed with the Miami Marlins in 2018.

