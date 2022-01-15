NEITHER MESSI NOR CRISTIANO: Karim Benzema mentioned who is the best footballer in all history

Karim Benzema has never hidden that he has a very special admiration for Ronaldo Nazário. However, he not only considers him his greatest soccer idol.

Reviewing different interviews that he has given in recent years, we find that the French legend, who is currently experiencing the best moment of his career, recognized that he is one of those who believes that The phenomenon He is the best footballer in all history.

Although at the time he released these statements he was a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and had already seen Lionel Messi’s most dominant period on an individual level, Karim identified R9 as the best center forward and the best footballer of all time .

“When I was younger, the way he (Ronaldo) played had an influence on me. For me, he is the best center forward and the best footballer of all time. I watch videos of him, and I try to do what he does, but it’s not easy. It is impossible to get some of the movements that he did, ” assured Benzema, in an interview (2016) with bwin which was collected on the official website of Real Madrid.

THE BEST IN HISTORY ACCORDING TO KARIM BENZEMA

Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil).

And don’t think that it is a position that only Benzema has, huh. Other very important footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexis Sánchez, for example, have also placed Ronaldo Nazário as The GOAT.

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema has 302 goals and 136 assists in the 585 games he has played for Real Madrid. Eternal legend in the biggest club on the planet.

Did you know..? Ronaldo Nazário won El Pichichi in the Spanish League with both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. A unique gunboat.