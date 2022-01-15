Netflix will increase its prices between 1 and 2 dollars

Netflix It will raise prices for its streaming video customers in the United States and Canada less than a year and a half after its last price increase and amid increased competition from other streaming services.

The Los Gatos, California-based company said Friday that prices will increase by $1 to $2, depending on the plan. The “standard” plan that most people have will go up $1.50, to $15.50. The Canadian version will increase the same amount in Canadian dollars to $16.50 Canadian.

Price hikes are becoming more regular at Netflix, which is facing saturation in the US market. Of Netflix’s 213.5 million subscribers, some 74 million are in the United States and Canada. The service received an influx of international subscribers at the start of the pandemic, but it is investing in video games and is looking beyond movies and shows for growth.

In the United States, the most expensive Netflix plan will increase $2 to $20 dollars; your basic plan will increase $1 to $10 dollars. Plans vary depending on the number of screens users can watch Netflix on at the same time and the number of phones and tablets that can download. The company still mails out DVDs on a service that requires a separate plan.

The price increase will be effective from Friday. Netflix will notify customers via email and in the app before applying the new cost.

Raising prices carries the risk of people canceling their subscription. Netflix remains the dominant streaming service in the United States, but others like hbo max Y Disney+have increased in popularity.

Shares of Netflix rose in afternoon trading on news of the price increase. Its shares closed up $6.49, or 1.3%, at $525.69. The company will report its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday.