Neve Campbell and her odyssey when at the age of 17 she was attacked by a bear on a shoot

Neve Campbell is back in the news thanks to the return of the saga scream. The actress is promoting the fifth installment of this horror saga started by Wes Craven in 1996 and is offering interviews in different media and television programs, although, apart from talking about this long-awaited new chapter of the mythical killer Ghostface, Campbell is also revealing curious facts covered his career as an interpreter, such as when He was about to die from a bear attack on a shoot.

Neve Campbell at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Photo: Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV Communications)

As the actress has told The Kelly Clarkson Show, the event took place when he was shooting a movie in the early 90s, when he was only 17 years old. According to the star scream, those responsible for the production brought a bear to the shoot, they asked him to feed it to be able to record a chase with the animal and the situation got completely out of hand.

“I was playing this role where the character is in connection with animals and there was a scene where a bear was chasing me.”, Campbell began recounting. “They brought this bear on set and first they gave me a big bottle of Coke to feed him. [Después de alimentarlo], They said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, stick your hand out and feed the bear.”.

It was at that moment when the creature acted unexpectedly and pounced on the young actress, who had to be rescued by the production’s animal care manager while the rest of the crew, including her own mother, panicked.

“I put my hand in honey and I ran to this rock, I turned around and I put my hand out and the bear did not stop and did not come for my hand”Campbell continued. “He grabs me by the leg and drags me through the woods. My mom was visiting the set and she was screaming. The whole team froze because no one could believe what was happening. All I could think to say is, ‘It’s biting me,’ as if it wasn’t obvious.”.

Campbell explains that the caretaker had to “throw stones” at the bear to distract him and get him away from her, an action that luckily was carried out successfully without anyone being seriously injured. In fact, the actress even ended her speech by referring to the incident as “a nonsense”, since in productions it is common for them to be asked to do “stupid things”.

He does not reveal in which movie it happened, but at the age of 17, It must have been in one of the small productions in which he participated in the early 90s, before becoming a horror icon in Hollywood thanks to films like Youth and Witches or scream in 1996.

Among the titles included in this early filmography are the series My Double Identity, The Kids in the Hall, catwalk, the midnight clubTV movies like the serpent’s nest or The Forget-Me-Not Murders and productions for the big screen such as The cemetery or Paint Cans, most of them minor productions unknown to public. Of course, in those years Campbell was an emerging young actress.

