NFL Playoffs 2022 live: Raiders vs Bengals, live game of the wild card round of the NFL playoffs: online result

Raiders 13-23 Bengals | 3Q 08:32 | It was an incomplete pass and the Raiders cleared. The ball will go to the Bengals at the 29-yard line.

Raiders 13-23 Bengals | 3Q 08:37 | A possible full reception of Renfrow is being reviewed. Taylor challenged.

Raiders 13-23 Bengals | 3Q 10:19 | Carr wants to be confident in this offensive series and his team has already walked to 36.

Raiders 13-23 Bengals | Q3 11:00 | Bengals had to settle for one more field goal. Pherson makes the 43-yard attempt.

Raiders 13-20 Bengals | Q3 11:50 | Chaos among the officials, everything ends in a timeout requested by the Raiders.

Raiders 13-20 Bengals | 3Q 12:28 | Facyson was injured. Cincinnati is at the 29-yard line.

Raiders 13-20 Bengals | Q3 13:44| Tight end Uzoma hse gets the ball and they’re on the Raiders’ field.

Raiders 13-20 Bengals | 3Q 15:00| Bengals have the ball on the first offense.

An official made the error on the second touchdown play and whistled while the ball was in the air. The reception was complete and after deliberation they ruled that the annotation was valid. The play had to be repeated.

Rule 7, Section 2 (m): “when an official sounds his whistle erroneously while the ball is still in play, the ball becomes dead immediately …” ? Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2022

Raiders 13-20 Bengals | 2Q 00:10| TO REST! Raiders came up with a TD, but Benlas is dreaming of advancing to the divisional.

Raiders 13-20 Bengals | 2Q 00:13| JONES! The Riaders get into the promised zone with a nice delivery to the receiver. The extra point was good.

Derek Carr leads the @Raiders 80 yards in under two minutes to score before halftime!#RaiderNation#SuperWildCard : #LVvsCIN on NBC

:NFL app pic.twitter.com/X2gYdEizVY ? NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2022

Raiders 6-20 Bengals | 2Q 00:27 | Raiders gets into the red zone with a shipment to Waller.

Raiders 6-13 Bengals | 2Q 00:27 | Time out for Las Vegas on third down.

Raiders 6-20 Bengals | 2Q 00:46 | Derek Carr sets up the personal play and the Raiders stalk the points zone.

Raiders 6-20 Bengals | 2Q 01:02 | Carr manages to connect for Edwards and Las Vegas is placed at the 46-yard line of his field.

Raiders 6-20 Bengals | 2Q 01:55 | IT’S ANNOTATION! Burrow manages to throw the ball to Boyd and they get into the end zone. The extra point is good.

Raiders 6-13 Bengals | 2Q 02:00 | The Raiders continue to resist in the red zone, but now is the third opportunity for Bengals. There is a two minute break.

Raiders 6-13 Bengals | 2Q 03:33 | Chase in fourth opportunity achieves the maximum advance and gets to the red zone in a great ground attack.

Raiders 6-13 Bengals | 2Q 05:10 | Uzomah keeps the ball to get into the 40-yard line. 29-yard delivery.

Raiders 6-13 Bengals | 2Q 06:29 | Burrow’s pass to Boyd and the chains move.

Raiders 6-13 Bengals | Q2 06:45 | Mixon with the carry, but it’s a third chance for burrow.

Raiders 6-13 Bengals | 2Q 07:58 | The Raiders get close to a possession with the field goal attempt.

Raiders 3-13 Bengals | 2Q 08:03 | NOOOOOOOO! Jackson couldn’t handle the reception on a big Raiders drive. The field goal attempt will come.

Raiders 3-13 Bengals | 2Q 10:23 | The difference is widened with a new field goal. Miraculously, Cincinnati’s lead is not greater. Pherson managed the 30 yards.

Raiders 3-10 Bengals | 2Q 12:49 | THEY’RE GOING TO THE RED ZONE! Nice pass for Chad and he is placed in the 6. He asks for a handkerchief due to offensive interference.

Raiders 3-10 Bengals | 2Q 13:34 | Chase helps move the chains and Cincinnati is in the 33rd of the rivals.

Raiders 3-10 Bengals | 2Q 15:00 | The Raiders had to punt at the 1-yard line after they sacked Carr. It hardly cost Las Vegas any points. Taylor remains, after the return, at 45.

Raiders 3-10 Bengals | Q1 01:15 | The Raiders were boxed in at the 2-yard line after an error by Barber.

Raiders 3-10 Bengals | Q1 01:18 | The defense resists and forces the field goal attempt. Pherson hits the 31-yard FG and they are seven apart.

Raiders 3-7 Bengals | Q1 03:09 | They capture Carr and there is a loose ball that Benglas recovers in the red zone.

Raiders 3-7 Bengals | Q1 03:47 | The Cincinnati manager does not return to the game due to a groin injury.

Update: Mike Daniels has been declared OUT. ? Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 15, 2022

Raiders 3-7 Bengals | Q1 04:31 | Carr immediately began to discard the ball and has the first opportunity. First quarter with a lot of offensive power on both sides.

Raiders 3-7 Bengals | Q1 04:43 | Burrow connects with Uzomah and has the touchdown. The extra point is good.

Raiders 3-0 Bengals | Q1 06:03 | MIXON! It was 21 yards to hit the throttle and get into the red zone.

Raiders 3-0 Bengals | Q1 07:22 | Mixon run for four yards, but they are already at the Las Vegas 40-yard line.

Raiders 3-0 Bengals | Q1 09:14 | CHASE! Bengals begin to move the chains in a great way and dream of continuing to walk.

Raiders 3-0 Bengals | Q1 09:28 | Raiders take points from their long offense with a 47-yard field goal.

Raiders 0-0 Bengals | Q1 10:39 | The Raiders fell back for a move down the line.

Raiders 0-0 Bengals | Q1 11:17 | The Raiders continue to move very well, Carr starts fine and safe. They approach the red zone with the land route. They are on 26.

Raiders 0-0 Bengals | Q1 13:51 | JONES! Carr finds the escape route and they get into the middle of the field. Chains move.

Raiders 0-0 Bengals | 1Q 15:00 | GET THE PARTY STARTED! The first possession goes to Carr.

Raiders 0-0 Bengals | PREVIOUS | The game is ready to kick off, can Carr be consistent this afternoon?

Cincinnati’s young quarterback has finished warming up and is ready for the start of the game. Today he wants his first postseason victory.

The Bengals are the five-point favorites for today’s game against the Raiders. The betting line is at -253 for home while Vegas is at +210.

The Raiders have the Bengals well taken care of in the Playoffs. In the history they have been measured on a couple of occasions. The first occurred in the 1975 divisional, when they won 28-31. The second was in 1991, when in that same instance they won 20-10.

Joe Burrow looks to give the Bengals their first postseason win in 31 years this afternoon. Cincinnati holds the longest playoff winless record for a franchise and could end this sensation quarterback today.

Their last victory was in 1991 when they beat the Oilers in the wild card and since then they have lost eight times in the Playoffs. Does the drought end today?

During his time this season, Derek Carr has been responsible for accumulating a total of 428 completions for 4,804 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes. Today he wants to surprise Las Vegas and get into the divisional round.

The rookie quarterback gets his chance to shine after missing much of the previous season with injury. Now Burrow has a perfect season and together with Cincinnati got the ticket to the next round, something they had not achieved since 2015.

The The Raiders have gone through a lot to get back into the postseason. It was 2016 when they were last in contention but an injury to quarterback Derek Carr forced backup Connor Cook to lead the offense, which was not enough to stop Houston’s beating.

Raiders do not win a duel of postseason since that conference final in January 2003.

the duel of Wild Card between Raiders and Bengals will start at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time and 1:35 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:35 p.m. from Mexico City.

You can see it through the sign NBC and Peacock in the United States, while in Mexico they can be seen by TUDN and ESPN

Hello, welcome and welcome to the NFL wild card round. Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals They will give the official kickoff of the playoffs with a duel of great emotion between two teams that have outstanding debts in the postseason. The Bengals earned their spot on the Wild Card under Joe Burrow to appear in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, while the Raiders earned their spot in a dramatic matchup against the Chargers to fight for the crown since 2016. The last duel between the two, those of Cincinnati outscored them 32-12 in Week 11 of the regular season.

