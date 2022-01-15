Omar Chaparro confesses that he would not like to see the intimate scenes of his daughter Andrea in Rebelde

Since the premiere of the remake of “Rebelde”, Omar Chaparro has been proud of the work that his daughter Andrea is doing shorty, who gives life in the series to MJ, a character similar to that of Roberta Pardo, played by Dulce María in the successful 2004 Televisa telenovela.

That is why in an interview with the television program “Ventaneando”, the Mexican actor spoke about how important it has been for him and his wife to see the professional growth that their daughter has had and how little by little his work is being recognized.

“The other day I told my wife: ‘Do you realize how our children’s wings are growing so big?‘ and he told me: ‘and we have fewer and fewer feathers’ and he’s right”, he pointed out.

In that sense, he was questioned about how he would feel about seeing his daughter starring in “risque” scenes in the youth drama.

“As if one is going to be scandalized, but at the same time you say: ‘my daughter is there when it’s your turn to make a strong scene I don’t want to see, I want to get ahead of you. But at the same time I let her spread her wings and fly,” he said.

In the same conversation Omar Chaparro recalled when his daughter Andrea asked him to take her to the casting of the RBD series and how he managed to convince the producers, since he had not learned the song they requested.

“With RBD we were in Los Angeles and she just asked me: ‘Will you take me to Mexico for the casting?’ and I told him: ‘okay, I’ll take you to Mexico, but you do your audition alone,'” he said.

“He left like that without rehearsing the song and it turns out that he started to grab the guitar and started to improvise a song with everything that was going on around him and he started to make them laugh with the song that she was improvising and kept the role, “he added.

How did Andrea Chaparro’s career start?

Andrea Chaparro studied at the Televisa Center for Artistic Education (CEA), where he graduated at the age of 13. Later her parents took her to study at other drama academies in Los Angeles.

Too was part of the program La Voz Kids in 2018. His talent conquered Rosario and together they competed with those chosen by the coaches, Maluma, Emmanuel and Mijares.

He has participated in important plays and was part of the cast of La Casa de las Flores: the film, written and directed by Manolo Caro on Netflix.