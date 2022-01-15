Options in this particular market

According to Binance Academy, heyou ‘meme tokens‘ are cryptocurrencies inspired by memes. If something characterized 2021, it was precisely the exponential growth of this type of currency, characterized in principle by their particular logo inspired by some caricatured meme, and of course by the extreme volatility to which they are subject due to the FOMO inherent in these projects.

In this opportunity we want to deliver a short summary of the most iconic meme tokens in the crypto market currently according to the ranking generated by Coinmarketcap. Let’s see what this list is about.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

It is one of the first meme coins to appear on the market and currently the largest by market capitalization.. Located in the global cryptocurrency ranking in box 11, DOGE has gained popularity driven in large part by the influence of some iconic characters such as Elon Musk, given his public support in 2021 for this token.

DOGE is based on the popular internet meme “doge” and has a Shiba Inu in its logo. Although the open source currency was created in 2013 with a fork of Litecoin and was born as a joke in the ecosystem, it was not until 2021 that it was catapulted by Musk’s series of tweets pointing to this token as his favorite currency.

From a technical point of view, this token isIt is based on Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, with a block time of 1 minute and an unlimited supply of coins.

Its main use is tips on social networks like Reddit and Twitter. However, given its popularity, it is widely accepted as a form of payment in various physical and online stores worldwide.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

It was born in August 2020 with the mission of being the counterpart of Dogecoin in Ethereum. Self-styled the DOGE killer, the Shiba Inu team created the dog-themed coin, capitalizing on the popularity of the unique Japanese canine made popular by Dogecoin.

Nowadays Ranked 13th in the cryptocurrency market, this meme token boomed last year, largely helped by influencers in the crypto space like Vitalik Buterin and Elon Musk. who helped attract a flow of investors to this project.

Shiba Inu has its own NFT-based ecosystem, a decentralized exchange, and a charity to help rescue pets like Shiba dogs. According to its website, the Shiba ecosystem further includes two tokens: Bone (governance) and Leash (rebase), both incentives for community participation.

It is important to note that among SHIB and DOGE, the size of the meme tokens market is distributed between these projects in 96.7% of the total of this category.

Captain Inu (CPTINU)

Captain Inu is a combination of Shiba inspired meme tokens and metaverses with comics represented by the Metaverse Inu, with its main figure Captain Inu at the forefront of the story.

The project was born at the end of last year deployed on the Ethereum Blockchain and since then it has had great acceptance among the public that loves meme tokens.

With a market capitalization of almost ten million dollars, andhe CPTINU token is found as the great promise of the sector, due to its combination of three big booming sectors currently in the blockchain industry: gaming, NFTs and metaverses.

The platform It has a quite interesting roadmap with achievable milestones, of which it has already reached what was initially proposed by the team in a timely manner.: marketing strategy, launch of V1 of the website, listing on Uniswap and Hotbit, growth of the community and important alliances with recognized players in the gaming sector.

One of the great qualities of the project is the direct burning of 37% of its supply of $CPTINU tokens in order to guarantee a good economy around its native asset.

According to the development team, are working on the development of the P2E game Captain Inuverse, with which users will be able to obtain excellent rewards in battles for defending their own metaverse.

One of the great qualities of this project is that has its own official community entirely in Spanish for lovers of Spanish-speaking memes.

FLOKI INU (FLOKI)

Deployed on both the Ethereum Blockchain and the BEP-20 on Binance Smart Chain, FLOKI is a meme token that tries to differentiate itself from the rest of its competitors based on the combination of memes with utility.

One of the main differences with other projects like Shiba Inu, is that his team is completely public, albeit a pseudonym. The project wants to create a long-term ecosystem across NFTs, gaming, and DeFi features.

It is based on the metaverse called Valhalla, with Play-to-Earn mechanics which the team hopes to popularize by incorporating successful elements from traditional games like Pokemon and Skrim.

Floki Inu was born from meme token enthusiasts and members of the Shiba Inu community, even using the name of Elon Musk’s pet Shiba dog named ‘Floki’.

The project has achieved important milestones in such a short time, being included as a form of payment in stores such as CryptoCart and Curate.

final thoughts

Nowadays there are almost 300 meme tokens in the cryptocurrency market. Many of them are derivatives of the strongest ones on the market, others are just fraudulent schemes that manage to disappear almost instantly with their launch.

But nevertheless, With the fun and fresh theme of memes, these types of currencies have become some high-risk investment instruments, which some investors have been able to take advantage of.

To put the above into context, a year ago the price of SHIBA INU had more than five zeros on the left, today many holders of this token are millionaires; Not to mention the case of DOGE, which was trading at thousandths of a dollar and has been promoted by influencers who want to see the price close to the unit.

Hence the great euphoria for new projects such as Captain Inu by some investors who want to take advantage of early-stage acquisitions of large amounts of these meme tokens., especially those with a solid roadmap and a visible team, which allows them in a few months to obtain excellent returns on investment that exceed three figures.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. All investing carries risk and you should do your research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

