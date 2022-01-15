Organic Law PN already has the regulations for its application

After six years without being able to apply the Organic Law of the National Police due to lack of its regulations, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, announced and promulgated yesterday the legal framework necessary to put the legislative piece into operation.

Similarly, the head of state appointed José Vila del Castillo as executive commissioner for the transformation and professionalization of the National Police.

In a press conference held yesterday at the National Palace, Abinader specified what the implementation of the regulations for the application of the Law entails.

“In order to comply with the provisions of Organic Law No. 590-16 of the National Police, since we arrived at the Government we set out to develop its Regulations, which had been pending for 6 years and whose implementation was not fulfilled by the previous administration” , he indicated.

In that sense, he said that it was necessary to create the legal framework to advance with the National Police reform project.

Regarding the general application regulations, he explained that it empowers the Superior Police Council to know and approve the other internal regulations of the Law itself, which were also drafted and reviewed by the working group and the Legal Consultancy of the Executive Branch. .