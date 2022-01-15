Oswaldo Alanís: “In Mexico they see less than the MLS”

Oswaldo Alanís played two seasons with the San José Earthquakes of the MLS and there he met again with Matías Almeyda, a strategist who also directed him during his time with Chivas de Guadalajara. In two years, the central defender played a total of 42 games with this franchise between MLS, MLS is Back and the playoffs, but his time there recently ended, as he did not renew his contract and had to seek new challenges.

Alanís returned to Mexico and knocked on doors at some clubs, but unfortunately things got complicated for his cause, as inactivity for months prevented him from finding a team. In addition, he pointed out that in Liga MX the MLS is seen with inferiority and this worked against him.

“In the last 3 years I was away and returning to Mexico is difficult because the Mexican teams think that you did not play. The MLS does not turn to see, in a certain way in Mexico they think they are inferior (the MLS), it is difficult for you to go to another league and follow your steps”, He pointed out in an interview with W Deportes Radio.

Discreet passage through the MLS

Oswaldo Alanís established himself as a starter with Almeyda’s ‘Quakes’ and despite his defensive vocation he scored four goals wearing this jacket. Collectively, the team had many ups and downs and the desired objectives were not met, so the Aztec center-back was one of those sacrificed to leave the squad and now he will have a rematch in Mexico with Mazatlan.