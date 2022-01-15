Ousmane Coulibaly thanks James Rodríguez for saving his life

ANDl African Defender, Ousmane Coulibaly, experienced moments of tension when in the confrontation between Al Wakrah against Al Rayyan where he plays james rodrguez, suffered a heart attack where precisely the Colombian acted quickly to help him. After leaving the hospital, The defender sent a message of thanks to all those who helped him, including the Colombian.

Ousmane published an image of thanks to all the paramedics, doctors and the player who helped him, referring to the Colombian attacker. “Thanks to @jamesrodriguez10 who had the first gesture by holding my head, as well as @saoudalkhater who signed me back to the medical team very quickly.“, commented the defender after being stable and waiting to return to the soccer fields.

It must be remembered that this is not the first time that such a case has occurred, it is even something that has become recurrent as it was in the Euro 2021, when the attacker dans Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the match against Finland.

So far there has been no statement regarding the race of Ousmane Coulibaly, about whether he will be able to return to the fields or if his problem would have to take him away from football.