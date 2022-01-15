Paraguay cites 6 Liga MX players for Conmebol qualifiers

AFP

The Paraguayan coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto released this Friday a partial payroll of 22 players who militate abroad for the games against Uruguay Y Brazil, on January 27 and February 1, respectively, in the final stretch of the pre-world championship.

“We have a campus and Good players to achieve the goal of winning Uruguay“, Said the Argentine coach after disseminating his summoned list.

No news, except the call to the youthful goalkeeper angel gonzalez (18) that appears in the template of the Port of Portugal and the attacker Jesus Medina (CSKA Moscow), Paraguay He is preparing to face his commitments for the dates 15 and 16 of the qualifiers.

The white-haired will receive the Celeste andThursday 27 in the stadium the “Nueva Olla Monumental” belonging to the club Cerro Porteno, starting at 8:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT).

Then you will visit Brazil the First of February in Belo Horizonte.

From his Uruguayan colleague diego alonso, who recently took over as coach of the charrúas, Schelotto Muds He believed that “without a doubt” it will bring about changes in the formation of his rival.

Alonso is going to give Uruguay “a profile with some change of name and tactics”.

“You still have to pay attention to everything. Uruguay because it has players from international level and it is a selection that has been in the last World Cups and in the first places”, he praised.

The Guarani, penultimate in the standings with 13 units, will fight for vital points to aspire to the classification.

The objective can only be achieved if he wins the remaining four games of the qualifiers, the last two against Ecuador (in Asuncion) and Peru (in Lima).

The partial list of 22 players released by Schelotto Muds is the next:

Goalkeepers (2): Antony Silva (Puebla MEX), Angel González (FC Porto POR)

Defenders (8): Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras BRA), Robert Rojas (River Plate ARG), Junior Alonso (Krasnodar RUS), Fabián Balbuena (Dinamo-Moscow RUS), Omar Alderete (Valencia ESP), Juan Escobar (Cruz Azul MEX) , Santiago Arzamendia (Cadiz ESP), David Martinez (River Plate ARG)

Midfielders (6): Richard Sánchez (América MEX), Andrés Cubas (Nimes FRA), Matías Rojas (Rácing ARG), Mathías Villasanti (Gremio BRA), Braian Ojeda (Nottingham Forest ING), Celso Ortíz (Monterrey MEX)