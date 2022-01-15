Passion of hawks: Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown revealed what they expect for this new season

In 2021 the 6 leading actors of the main love stories confirmed their presence in what will be the great return of Sparrowhawks Passion 2 which will be broadcast on the chain Telemundo and since then there is great expectation from the public but also from the cast. This is the case Natasha Klauss and Michael Brown who played Sarah Elizondo Y Franco Reyes in the original delivery of the cycle. In an interview with the magazine People in spanish They have recently stated that they are going through this process with great happiness and enjoying every moment to the fullest.

The original starring cast reunited.
Source: Instagram Michel Brown

It was in 2003 when the Colombian telenovela conquered the hearts of Latinos with love stories in Passion of Hawks. One of the most beloved couples was the one played by NAtasha Klaus Y Michael Brown in the first installment; which ended in a beautiful wedding where they consecrated their love. Today 18 years later, the original production of the novel decided to return with everything! The first cast has been called and luckily at least the main leads will be in the strip and this is a joy for all its fans as the story will really have a sense of genuine continuity, like life itself!

