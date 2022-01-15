Peru vs. Ecuador: fans will be able to enter and cheer from the stands of the National Stadium for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | NCZD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

It’s official. The Peru vs. Ecuador you can play with the fans cheering on the National Stadium . This news could be confirmed through sources close to Trade after a meeting was held between the president of the FPF , Minister of Health and specialists.

The FPF confirmed this in a statement on its website: “At this morning’s meeting, the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, affirmed his willingness for this meeting to be held with spectators at the National Stadium, acknowledging the effort of the FPF to carry out effective protocols, agreeing to report in the coming days. on the decision of the final capacity that will be evaluated together with other competent authorities such as the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo”.

“The FPF is convinced that the vaccination process proposed by the Minsa will continue on the right track and with this it will soon be possible for all Peruvians to be protected against Covid 19. And in sports matters, this will allow fans to encourage the Peruvian National Team at the National Stadium”.

Due to the increasing cases of the omicron variant, it was speculated for many days that the match against the Ecuadorians was going to be held behind closed doors, as has already happened in other Qualifying matches.

The Peruvian team carries out its training with a view to the friendly duels against Panama and Jamaica, which will serve as part of preparation for the clashes against Colombia and Ecuador.

