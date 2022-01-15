Peru vs. Panama live via Latina, Movistar Deportes and RPC TV at what time do they play and on which channel to watch the broadcast of the friendly match today | Lineups | VIDEO NCZD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

Peru vs. Panama will measure forces this Sunday, January 16, in an international friendly at the National Stadium starting at 4 in the afternoon (Peruvian time). Both teams will seek to find their best version to arrive in optimal conditions for the Qualifying matches. Find out where to watch the meeting live, schedules, possible formations and more.

The selection led by Ricardo Gareca , will have its first international friendly of the year, will measure forces with Panama. The ‘Blanquirroja’ seeks not to lose the rhythm of competition and reach the last 4 Qualifying dates in the best way.

On the other hand, the Panamanian team is not going through its best moment, since it detected 8 positive cases a few days after facing the Peruvian team.

There are five players who tested positive for coronavirus and from the technical command there are three in total. It should be noted that both the antigen and PCR tests passed.

WHAT TIME DOES PERU VS. PANAMA

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Panama: 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

WHICH CHANNEL DOES PERU VS. PANAMA

The friendly match between Peru and Panama will be broadcast by Latina (channel 2) and Movistar Deportes (channel 3), you can also follow the match on Movistar Play and minute by minute on El Comercio.

While in Panama, the only signal that will broadcast the friendly will be RPC TV.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF PERU VS. PANAMA

Pedro Gallese; Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Jesús Castillo, Yoshimar Yotún, Christofer Gonzáles; Oslimg Mora, Edison Flores and Alex Valera.

LAST MATCHES OF PERU

Venezuela 1-2 Peru for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Peru 3-0 Bolivia for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Argentina 1-0 Peru for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Bolivia 1-0 Peru for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Peru 2-0 Chile for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

LAST MATCHES OF PANAMA