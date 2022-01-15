Peru vs. Panama: team and board prepared by Ricardo Gareca for the friendly match | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Peruvian National Team He had his first challenge of 2022 facing foreigners from League 1 this week at the Videna training camp. Now, continuing with his preparation for the challenges that this new year will have, he will clash against Panama in a match that will allow Ricardo Gareca to begin to clear up doubts with a view to the Qualifying duels heading to Qatar 2022.

The ‘Tiger’ will not change much and will place the main figures who played last Wednesday’s friendly. Pedro Gallese, usual starter in the national goal, will be in charge of positioning himself under the three sticks. In front of him, the defenders will be Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens; and on the sides, Aldo Corzo and Marcos López.

The only change in the defense, compared to the duel against Liga 1 All Stars, would be the lateral entry of Universitario de Deportes, who was not present in the match because Ricardo sought to give Jhilmar Lora minutes.

The person in charge of leading the midfield will be Yoshimar Yotún. The experienced midfielder will be accompanied by Jesús Castillo, who debuted in the team against the foreign soccer players of the local tournament and left good impressions, Andy Polo, Edison Flores and the doubt would be between Sergio Peña and Christofer Gonzales.

In attack, the only reference will be Alex Valera. The ‘U’ footballer seems to have Gareca’s full support and will be in charge of causing more than one headache for the ‘Red Tide’ defenders.

The duel against Panama will be demanding for the ‘Blanquirroja’. In recent weeks, it was speculated that the Central American squad would not use its main figures in the Nacional de Lima; however, last Friday they made a new call after the large number of infections that the campus has.

The novelties of the canal roster are Abdiel Ayarza (Cusco FC), Alberto Quintero (University), José Fajardo (Cusco FC) and Abdiel Arroyo (César Vallejo University), footballers who play in the Peruvian League 1.

After the match against Panama, Peru will play against Jamaica next Thursday, January 20, being ready for the next challenges against Colombia and Ecuador towards the World Cup in Qatar.

