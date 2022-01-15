Precious: Shannon de Lima dazzled everyone at the seashore

The Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima The 33-year-old has a consolidated career in the world of fashion, but she is also one of the most sought-after and followed women on social networks, where she currently has more than two and a half million followers from all over the world.

Shannon from Lima. Source: MDZ file

From your instagram feed Shannon from Lima Share for your fans photos of your best looks and poses, previews of your work, postcards of your trips, and your best moments with family and friends. Now the ex of Mark Anthony He surprised his virtual fandom by sharing a photo from the seashore.

Shannon from Lima. Source: instagram @shadelima

In the aforementioned post, Shannon from Lima She wears her hair loose in the wind, and an orange bikini while looking very sensually at the eye of the camera that captured this moment. “Make a wish,” wrote the blonde who does not have a drop of make-up on her face and looks incredible.

fans of Shannon from Lima They reacted immediately and filled the photo with more than 100 thousand likes and hundreds of comments in which they highlight their charisma, talent and beauty. “Four natural beauties, beach Sun, sand, and You”; “Who takes your photos? Explain to me now” and “that look” were some of the comments he received.

Shannon from Lima. Source: instagram @shadelima

A week ago, Shannon from Lima He had his birthday and celebrated it in style with a party he gave for his family and friends. Days later, he shared a postcard on the social network of the camera where he poses with a black bodysuit and high boots and next to it he wrote: “I had a very happy birthday?? Thank you all for your messages and good wishes.”