Pumas visits Querétaro for matchday 2 of the Clausura 2022 plagued by casualties

The university team will arrive with the emotional momentum that the win against Toluca in Ciudad Universitaria meant.

Cougars will be measured this Friday at Queretaro in the framework of day 2 of the Closure 2022. Initially, this meeting was scheduled for this Thursday, January 13, however, the rescheduling of date 1 against Toluca modified the rest of the week for the college troop.

This clash will take place at the La Corregidora Stadium starting at 7:00 p.m. (local time) and will be the starting signal for date 2 of a tournament that UNAM leads after convincingly beating the Red Devils in Ciudad University. Los Gallos, on the other hand, come from equaling zero against Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium.

Despite the differences in moments of both teams, for Pumas it will be a difficult slope given the casualties that they will have for this commitment. Today the squad headed for Querétaro and there were three players who did not make the trip with the rest of their teammates: Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Nicolas Freire and Cristian Battocchio.

The Argentine striker left Cantera in his personal vehicle and away from the group, which suggests that he is still recovering from the nose operation he suffered after the semifinals against Atlas at opening 2021. Freire also did not make the trip as he had not recovered from his muscular ailments.

The Italian-Argentine midfielder continues to suffer the consequences of being positive for COVID-19 and will be absent as a precaution in this clash against the Roosters. The Récord newspaper also spoke of the possibility that Favio Alvarez was also low, however, the Argentine would be available for tomorrow’s match.