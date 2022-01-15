Pumas won again and remains the leader of the general table of Grita México Clausura 2022

Pumas won again in Clausura 2022, so we take a look at what position they are in after their second victory.

Without a doubt tonight, Pumas had a tough test because they needed to show that what happened against Toluca was no coincidence. This did not weigh on Andrés Lillini’s team as they turned the game around to defeat Querétaro 3-1 and keep another three points to stay as leader of Liga MX.

Ángel Sepúlveda surprised the entire Blue and Gold defense because he quickly opened the scoring after a popcorn goal a few seconds later. Despite this, Leonel López was able to quickly tie the University students, who managed to make a difference a few minutes from the end of the first half thanks to a great goal from Marcos García.

On the other hand, Andrés Lillini’s men suffered in the second half due to the fact that Alan Mozo was sent off after an unusual foul against Burrito Hernández. In any case, the Argentine coach’s team found spaces to make it 3-1 after Sebastián Saucedo assisted Rogério de Oliveira to score in an exquisite way.

In this way, Pumas remains the leader of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX with six points, eight goals for and one against. On the other hand, the next day the Azul y Oro will play again at home when they host Tigres next Sunday at 12:00.

Liga MX standings