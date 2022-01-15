Red Bull Racing presents the name of its new car for the 2022 season in F1

Waiting for the official presentation, Red Bull started the campaign to publicize the new single-seater that ‘Checo’ Pérez will drive

The Red Bull Racing team announced the new single-seater with which they will compete in the 2022 Formula 1 Season, whose name is RB18, and with this car they will seek the title of constructors that, during the previous campaign, they did not obtain.

This vehicle will give way to the new designs planned by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in conjunction with F1, in accordance with the modifications in the regulation, in the search for a more competitive category.

Single Seater Red Bull Racing

Waiting for the official presentation, through social networks, the Austrian team based in Milton Keynes, England, began a campaign to publicize the new vehicle with which the champion of the category, Max Verstappen, and the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez will compete.

Red Bull invited its fans to participate in a contest in which they can be part of the launch.

“We will use innovative technology that will allow you to live stream your own personalized version of the RB18 car reveal through your own social channel. It’s simple, safe and easy, and you can be part of our car reveal with your friends, family and fans,” Red Bull said.

The winners will be able to choose who will present the car, the pilot they want to see and even the language in which it will be presented.

This will be the second season of the Mexican ‘Checo’ Pérez with the Red Bull team, with whom he finished the season in fourth place in the drivers’ championship.