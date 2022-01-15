Reese Witherspoon’s daughter lashes out at haters after hate messages

U.S.- Recently ava philippe, daughter of Reese witherspoon, went to her social networks to criticize all those who send her intolerant and hateful comments, which arose as a result of her speaking about her sexuality and his gender perspective during a question and answer activity.

