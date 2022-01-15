Reese Witherspoon’s daughter lashes out at haters after hate messages

U.S.- Recently ava philippe, daughter of Reese witherspoon, went to her social networks to criticize all those who send her intolerant and hateful comments, which arose as a result of her speaking about her sexuality and his gender perspective during a question and answer activity.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

In this line, a fan asked her if she liked boys or girls, to which she indicated: “I’m attracted to… people! (Whatever gender)”. Along with her response, she uploaded a self-portrait that showed her eye shadow and a striped blouse.

However, the bad comments started pouring in, so she now posted the following: ‘QUICK REMINDER: I can and will block profiles that comment on hateful/intolerant messages on my posts.’

My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech and I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace Love.’

It must be remembered that during an interview, her mother indicated that “she did not understand what homosexuality was” until she went to live in Los Angeles, since she was never taught about it when she was a child.