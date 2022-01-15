REvil: Russia arrests most wanted members

The authorities responsible for the national security of Russia confirmed that they arrested members of the hacker gang REvil, which was responsible for multiple massive ransomware attacks on Western companies, many of them American, last year.

The Russian Federal Security Service indicated that this arrest was made based on a request from the United States, marking a rare case of cooperation between the two countries.

During the arrest, the Russian agency did not reveal how many people were seized, but reported that it seized $600,000; €500,000 Y 426 million rubles, computer equipment, crypto wallets and 20 cars bought with illegal money.

“Strategic Arrest”

News of the gang’s arrest REvil It hasn’t come as a surprise to many analysts, given the state of the US-Russia relationship following talks on European security and Ukraine.

“The moment here is not an accident”said Dmitri Alperovitch, president of the Silverado Policy Accelerator think tank. according to The Washington Post.

In November, the US Department of Justice arrested Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, and Yevgeniy Polyanin, 28, who were allegedly linked to the REvil attacks.

