Ricardo Bofill, the architect of neoclassicism and postmodernity, dies at 82

The architect Ricardo Bofill, one of the most internationally renowned in Spain, died this Friday in Barcelona at the age of 82, reported his RBTA office.

Bofill was one of the most internationally recognized Spanish architects and accumulated a long career in the fields of architecture, design and urban planning.

His urban design works include the Place de l’Europe in Luxembourg, the Nueva Castellana project in Madrid, the Antigone neighborhood in Montpellier (France), the Nueva Bocana in the port of Barcelona or the remodeling and expansion of the Barcelona airport. Catalan capital, where he also projected the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya and the Hotel Vela.

The author of the also emblematic Walden 7 building in Sant Just Desvern (Barcelona) will be remembered for his visionary and innovative architecture, highlighted today the Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura (RBTA), which he founded in 1963.

Born on December 5, 1939 in the city of Barcelona, ​​Bofill leaves behind a wide and varied architectural production, as well as numerous ongoing projects.

From its innovative collective housing complexes in its early years, such as the Walden 7 and the Red Wall buildings, to infrastructures such as Barcelona Airport, Shiseido Ginza’s corporate headquarters in Tokyo and Cartier’s in Paris, and more recent projects such as Mohammed VI University, with offices in Ben Guerir and Rabat, Ricardo Bofill stood out from the beginning for questioning the dominant thinking in architecture.

An enormous production arose from that philosophy, made up of around a thousand works in forty countries, very varied in its stylistic forms, which sought to adapt to the environment and maintain a strong component of innovation and risk.

Ricardo Bofill founded the Architecture Workshop in 1963 with a multidisciplinary team made up not only of architects, but also of other professionals and artists, such as the literary critic Salvador Clotas, the poet José Agustín Goytisolo or the economist Julia Romea.

That transversal spirit is maintained today, with his two sons, Ricardo Emilio and Pablo, at the head of the office for some years now, leading a team of more than one hundred professionals of thirty nationalities who are currently developing numerous projects.

To say goodbye to Ricardo Bofill, an event will be held on January 26 and 27 in which friends, relatives and admirers of his architecture will be able to go to the emblematic headquarters of the studio to pay tribute to the architect, announced the RBTA office.