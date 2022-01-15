Riccardo Fraccari: WBSC is in a position to help Cuban players more

The president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), Riccardo Fraccari, made statements to the specialized press at the Latin American stadium this Friday afternoon, as part of his visit to our country to honor the 60th anniversary of the I National Series.

He highlighted the role of the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) in the organization of the 61st SNB, and ratified the will of the WBSC to support the development of the discipline in Cuba.

“We will seek to technically promote the sport. We have already dealt with important projects and, in addition, we have verified how the authorities take very seriously what is programmed for this push that Cuban baseball needs.”

Fraccari called attention to the non-participation of Cuban baseball in the Tokyo Olympics. “You have to reflect, Cuban baseball has not been good in recent years. It had never happened that Cuba did not attend some Games in baseball. Solutions must be sought, at this time when the WBSC is experiencing a ‘new era’”, he said.

In relation to contracted athletes ratified the will of his entity to support the insertion of Cuban players in foreign leagues.

“We are aware of why the agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) was blocked during the Donald Trump administration and it is an issue that we have discussed with MLB.

“But the problem can’t just be with the MLB, there are other foreign leagues in which Cuban baseball players can join and we can help them compete abroad and return to the country. A solution must be found, because what happened in the U-23 World Cup must not happen again,” he said.

He insisted that a way must be achieved so that the contracted athletes comply with the Cuban championship and then with the leagues abroad. “I am very happy that this is the mentality that I notice at FCB.”

Regarding the presence of baseball in Olympic events, he noted that the duration of each game should be scheduled between three and seven innings, as has been established in world championships, which has led to the reduction of 45 minutes in the matches.

“The effect is that the number of players decreases and that, from the seventh inning, the differences between the teams that face each other begin to be seen.

“Today, baseball needs to modernize and compete with other sports. In addition, it must be increasingly interesting to young people, be more attractive. And that must be achieved by us, given the progress and acceptance of football,” he added.

Equally, highlighted the world development of baseball fiveespecially on the African continent.

He specified that all the events of the Confederation are scheduled at their respective venues until 2024, although The WBSC is willing to analyze the requirements established for when Cuba requests to organize an international event.



Questioned by the press about the WBSC’s position regarding the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, he stated that “Olympism should never be mixed with politics or prevent the participation of athletes in these events.”

The Italian federation arrived in Cuba yesterday and will be there until the 18th. “I plan to tour facilities in the province of Cienfuegos and visit my great friend, Antonio Muñoz,” he said.