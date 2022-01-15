Roberto Hernández is happy to return to “El Gordo y la Flaca”, but says that Clarissa Molina did not support him

During six years, Roberto Hernández has been through five Univision shows, and from each one he has learned something different, until returning to “The fat and the skinny”, where he presents a segment on sports entertainment.

“In ‘Falling in Love’ I learned a lot about improvisation, since we don’t have a teleprompter; In ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ I love it because it’s also very energetic, in ‘Sal y Pimienta’ I learned to have Salt and Pepper, I did very well with the quickies. In ‘Mira que Baila’, well, I learned to dance! Nobody thought I was going to learn to dance”.

The presenter was also part of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, and now after three years he returns together with Lili Estefan, Raul de Molina and Clarissa Molina.

“Happy to return to ‘Gordo y la Flaca’, who already missed Lili and Raúl seeing them every day and it is always a privilege that a production calls you back and wants you back.”

Roberto shares a behind-the-scenes anecdote with each of his teammates.

“Lili, to begin with, is always in love with me, from the first day I started in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, because as you know this was my return, from the first day she has always been very affectionate, very kind to me, and she shows me in front of the camera and off camera”.

He also thinks that the chemistry with Raúl opened the doors of Univision for him.

“With the casting that they chose me to be a Univision talent, I was doing a casting for ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ and I was next to Raúl. I didn’t know Raúl and the chemistry was very good and I think that’s what helped me become a Univision talent, because they saw the chemistry he had with Raúl and well they said ‘if he has chemistry with Raúl, he can be on Univision’”.

And of course, he does have something to tell about Clarissa Molina.

“She was one of the few who didn’t support me in ‘Mira Quien Baila’; she told me: ‘but you don’t dance!’ A group of talents, I think they had bets on Univision, who said they were going to take me out in the first week and well look, I made it to the final. That MQB experience was truly incredible, and I tell you, I would do it again.”

