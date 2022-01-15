ROUND ROBIN – Lake and Navarro lead the Stars, tied for first

The Eastern Stars won their sixth game in a row and tied for first place by beating Gigantes del Cibao 3-2 this Friday in the 34th Round Robin of the Dominican League

Junior Lake and Yamacio Navarro each doubled and singled as Estrellas tied the Giants 9-5 for first place in the semifinal with three games remaining.

The Giants seek to qualify for the Final Series for the sixth time, with one win and four losses in their 25-year history in the Dominican League.

Taiwanese Wei-Chieh Huang (3.38) in four innings allowed five hits, with one earned run, one walk and two strikeouts.

Daniel Duarte (G,1-0) in one inning, allowed a hit with a strikeout; Diógenes Almengó (S4) in the ninth inning struck out the three he faced with one hit allowed.

Cuban Elian Leyba (5.79) in 4.2 inning, allowed four hits, with three earned runs, five walks and three strikeouts.

By Stars; Junior Lake 4-2, scored, double and two RBIs; Yamaico Navarro 4-2, double; Christian Betancourt 4-2, scored.

By Giants; Jose Siri 5-2; Pablo Ozua 5-2; Kelvin Gutierrez 4-2, scored; Webter Rivas 2-1, double; Carlos Peguero 3-1, scored, double.