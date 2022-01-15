Salma Hayek proves that yellow is for brunettes with these photos

The Mexican never fails when it comes to making her audience fall in love. This time, Salma Hayek proved that yellow is the ideal color for brunettes.

The actress from movies like “Eternals” and “Frida” has become one of the public’s favorite celebrities thanks to her charisma and the closeness she has with her fans. Salma Hayek He takes advantage of his social networks to share a large part of his work and personal life with his followers.

So great is its presence on digital platforms such as Instagram that it recently reached 20 million followers on said network. Salma Hayek did not hesitate to announce it and celebrated with an unusual photo who left hundreds of comments.

Salma Hayek’s “TBT”

With a series of photographs dedicated to “throwback thursday”, Salma Hayek showed that such a bright color, contrary to what many think, is ideal for brown skin. The actress shared with her followers the sequence of images in which she is seen in different acting roles, red carpets, modeling and even in her daily life.

“I take them in a yellow submarine to the past”, wrote the Mexican followed by a funny emoticon.

The publication that in less than five hours reached more than 500 thousand “likes” was filled with comments from his fans such as: “Stop looking so beautiful. You embarrass the rest of us”, “you are a ray of sunshine” Y “You are beautiful in all facets”.