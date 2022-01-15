Scientists discover in Antarctica the largest fish breeding area in the world | Science and Ecology | D.W.

An international team of scientists has discovered a colony of icefish that occupies some 240 square kilometres, roughly the size of the island of Malta, and contains close to 60 million active nests, making it the largest breeding area ever discovered. so far in the world.

Located south of the Weddell Sea, in Antarctica, this unprecedented colony contains a fish biomass of more than 60,000 tons, it is specified in an article published this Thursday (01.13.2022) in the scientific journal Current Biology.

A few dozen nests had previously been found elsewhere in Antarctica, but “this find is of a magnitude never seen before,” says Autun Purser of the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany.

The estimated total number of fish nests is about 60 million.

“It was a total surprise”

Purser and his colleagues made the discovery while surveying the Filchner Ice Shelf with the Ocean Floor Bathymetry and Observing System (OFOBS), a large device towed by the icebreaker RV Polarstern at a height of between 1.5 and 2.5 meters. on the seabed that records videos and acoustic bathymetry data.

The researchers were especially interested in this area of ​​the seafloor because they knew it’s warmer than the circulating bottom waters, by about 2 degrees Celsius, but the ecosystem they found was quite unexpected: “It was a complete surprise,” recalls Purser.

Custody more than 1,700 eggs

Most of the discovered nests were occupied by a single adult fish guarding more than 1,700 eggs. The researchers also observed numerous fish carcasses within and near the nesting colony, suggesting that the fish play an important role in a food web with predators.

In fact, although more study is needed, the authors suspect that the colony is heavily used by Weddell seals. “Many Weddell seals spend much of their time near fish nests. The nests are located exactly where the warmest water comes out,” explains Purser.

The Ocean Floor Bathymetry and Observing System (OFOBS) before its deployment.

Unique ecosystem in the world

These findings reveal a unique ecosystem in the world, according to the researchers, who have already requested the creation of a protected marine area for this area of ​​the Southern Ocean, protected by the Convention for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources.

For now, scientists have deployed two camera systems to monitor the icefish nests until a research vessel returns, and they hope the photographs taken will provide new insights into the workings of this newly discovered ecosystem.

FEW (EFE, AWI)