Sebastián Rulli published the first photo of his son Santiago’s face to congratulate him on his 12th birthday | Famous

Over the years, Sebastián’s fans have been able to glimpse some father-and-son moments that the actor shares on his Instagram with Santi, such as motorcycle trips and extreme adventures.
However, despite publishing these photos, fans of the actor do not really have a complete idea of what their son is like.
This is because Sebastián has tried to keep Santi a certain anonymity, since the boy usually comes out from behind or, if he looks at the camera, his face never comes out completely, face masks or emojis cover a large part of his face.
However, his son’s 12 years forced Sebastián to do something unusual: publish a photo of Santi’s full face.
Sebastián Rulli published the first photo of his son Santiago’s face
On January 15, 2022, Sebastián Rulli celebrated the life of his son and lavished love on him. He made it clear that since his son came into his life, exactly 12 years ago, he taught him that his “heart is capable of loving without limits.”
Likewise, he sent him very good wishes and expressed his emotion to continue enjoying life with him, whom he affectionately calls ‘little prince’.
This beautiful congratulations was accompanied by a photo of him carrying his child on his shoulders, this capture became the official debut of Santiago’s face on the actor’s Instagram account.
Despite being an unpublished photo of his son’s face on his profile, the actor is convinced that Santi has “the right to anonymity”, so the capture is not current.
In the image, Sebastián can still carry his child on his shoulders, an action that today would be quite difficult, since, at only 12 years old, Santi is already almost 5’11’ (1.80 meters).
Thanks to the fact that his son “is unrecognizable to this day”, Sebastián considered it pertinent to publish this photo where, despite showing his face, that face and size really remained in Santi’s past.
The great height of Santiago Rulli is something that not only surprises Sebastián, but also his mother Cecilia Galliano, who a few months ago revealed that when her son returned to school, Santi experienced a curious incident because he was 5’10’ ‘ (1.77m)
In the gallery You can find out more details about this curious experience of Santi.
The actress also congratulated her son with a more current photo of Santi. Although a candle covers a bit of his face, the capture shows a little more how Santiago looks today.
Beyond this capture, Galliano’s fans do have a more complete idea of what Santi looks like, since at the beginning of 2022, the actress shared family photos where her son poses for the camera, without any emoji or face mask that covers his face.
For example, in this screenshot published on January 1, 2022, Santiago, located in the lower right corner, smiles at the camera and shows off his bicolor hair.