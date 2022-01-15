Sheinbaum warns about the Azteca Stadium project: “there will be a consultation”

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 14.01.2022





The project of remodeling of the Azteca Stadium to host some 2026 World Cup matches it will be launched only if the residents of the area agree, he claimed claudia sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City.

In the presence of protesters against the work during an event held in the Ajusco neighborhood south of the capital, the stressed the importance of the population agreeing on it, although before he pointed out that they should be well informed to know both aspects for and against.

“It is a project that they present inside the Azteca Stadium and we won’t do anything if people don’t agree“, he commented.

“It is important that it be heard, that it be seen, that people give their opinion if it needs to be modified and if not, it is not carried out and if it is, we have to see how, but we will never act against the people. That is why we said that there will be public consultations where things are known, give your opinion and from there let’s make a decision together”, he added.

What arises in the Azteca?

In order to compete with the opening of the 2026 World Cup, it is planned to renovate the Azteca Stadium, so it is contemplated construction of a hotel, underground parking lots and a commercial area, without having detailed the modifications that there will be in the structure of the property.

“Here we have to do more renovations, but we are calm because they are already planned to take place in 2024, with which we will have 2 years of peace of mind to deliver the headquarters as FIFA demands, “explained Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, in an interview with TUDN in November.