Shirley Rivera says that Guatemala has “strong convictions” and “immense love for God” upon assuming the presidency of Congress – Prensa Libre

“Invoking the name of God, the true, the powerful, the sovereign, the creator of heaven and earth, the one who allowed us to be born in this blessed Nation. Today, I assume the honor of presiding over this high body,” he said.

After the farewell speech of deputy Allan Rodríguez, this Friday, January 14, the new Board of Directors of the Congress of the Republic was sworn in and deputy Shirley Rivera as president, who also gave her speech and invoked God.

She added that having been elected president of the Congress of the Republic constitutes an enormous responsibility and a great commitment “with God, with my country and with my family.”

He said that with humility, gratitude, integrity and above all with great faith “I promise to carry out such a high position with dignity and integrity, in that same sense of dignity and integrity, he urged all national leaders so that together we continue to consolidate democracy, doing that tolerance and respect for consensus prevail among us”.

recognize the family

He affirmed: “Guatemala my beloved Nation, that I love you dearly, with you I promise not to fail you, not to give up when defending you, I promise to promote legislation that protects people and recognizes the family as the primary genesis and foundation of the spiritual and moral values ​​of society.

"Immense love for God,

He reminded Guatemalans that we all have abilities, talents and inventiveness and that “we are a people of strong Christian convictions, with immense love for God, qualities that are essential to continue building a true Nation, rest assured that I will approach the population, we have to unite to achieve well-being and development, I will listen to social demands, attend to their requests and needs and together we will seek the best solutions”.

She said that she will support women and be an intermediary so that they are respected, valued and understood. Also that their abilities are recognized with the equality they deserve.

He assured that with the Board of Directors they are committed to promoting permanent and indispensable dialogue, which leads to high-level debate, because they believe that it is the only way to achieve legislative progress that fosters the development of Guatemalans.

He invited all the deputies that make up the ninth legislature to put the interests of the Nation before ideological, partisan or personal interests this year and next.

He added that there is a whole legislative agenda pending discussion, approval and enactment and a long way to go.

“End the footprint of inequality by promoting regulations that create opportunities for all, strengthening our democratic system and the rule of law. I take this opportunity to call on government leaders, opposition leaders, the business sector, the labor sector, religious leadership, the media and opinion generators, the international community and all of society in general. so that in peace and harmony we contribute our best effort to build a better Guatemala”.

He exhorted us to look up with optimism and continue. “Guatemala will be a light for the nations, that light that will mark the route along which many other nations will want to walk, the time to team up has come, the time is today.”