Silicon carbide power electronics will no longer be a technology of the future in 2022 – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

The use of silicon carbide based power semiconductors It allows reducing the size of the electric vehicle inverter, increasing power density, increasing its efficiency and complying with all existing safety regulations. In this way it is possible increase the range of electric vehicles compared to that achieved with standard silicon technology. Currently, there are already mass-produced electric vehicles that use SiC semiconductors. However, the price of these vehicles is still quite high. Two years after Bosch began small-scale semiconductor production, it announces the start of volume production from 2022.

Silicon is a semiconductor whose conductivity can be controlled by adding small amounts of impurities called dopants. This property, along with its abundance in nature, have made possible the development and application of transistors and integrated circuits used in the electronics industry, including inverters for electric vehicles. Applied to electric car power electronics, its faster switching frequencies and higher operating voltage make SiCs a very important upgrade over conventional silicon semiconductors.

The improvements in vehicle efficiency that will be achieved will be as significant as advances in battery technology that seek to reduce their weight and volume while maintaining their energy capacity. Silicon carbide power semiconductors make particularly efficient use of energy managing to reduce consumption compared to conventional electronics up to 6%.

Processing robot at Bosch’s silicon carbide semiconductor wafer fabrication facility.

However, for a technology to be considered implemented in a sector providers must be able to offer it to any company that wishes to place an order. This is where you are right now Bosch: “Thanks to the rise of electric mobility, our portfolio is full of orders,” says Harald Kroeger, member of the board of directors of Robert Bosch. “We want to become a world leader in the production of SiC chips for electromobility.”

The announcement of this production availability comes two years after Bosch maintain the development of SiC chips among its R&D programs to bring them to production. Since early 2021, the company has been manufacturing semiconductors on a small scale using a complex manufacturing process. These chips have been sent to automakers for validation purposes.

French market research company Yole Développement forecasts that the SiC market as a whole will grow on average 30 percent each year to reach $2.5 billion in 2025. Of these, the automotive industry will account for about 1.5 billion dollars.

A silicon carbide semiconductor chip.

The German company will produce hundreds of millions of semiconductors as of 2022. Bosch allocated an additional 1,000 square meters of clean room space in its wafer factory at the Reutlingen plant in 2021. By the end of 2023 it will add an additional 3,000 square meters.

Bosch has not only put in place its own processes to create the SiC chips, but plans to manufacture them. in 8-inch wafers instead of today’s 6-inch wafers, accelerating the technology’s economy of scale. “By producing on larger wafers, we can make significantly more chips in a production run and thus serve more customers,” explains Kroeger.