Sinéad O’Connor is hospitalized after the death of her son Shane

The renowned Irish singer-songwriter, Sinead O’Connor announced through his official account Twitter that given the tragic loss of his son, Shane, last week; agreed to enter a hospital to “being able to receive therapy and not make the decision that your child had” So declared the interpreter.

On January 7, through your account Twitter, O’Connor reported that her 17-year-old son took his own life by hanging after he disappeared from a hospital. Later the authorities issued the search alert.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and let no one follow your example. My baby. I love you so much,” he wrote.

Sinead O’connor shares heartbreaking tweets about her son’s death Photo: Twitter/@OhSineady

After this, the Irish singer has shared the heartbreaking circumstances of her son’s death on social networks. It was during the night of Thursday, January 13, that the famous 55-year-old singer placed a thread of 5 tweet, where he expressed his desire to die after Shane’s death, which worried his followers.

For that reason, in the company of the police and according to his own words, Sinéad went to the hospital to be treated: “Sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. Now I’m with the police on the way to the hospital. Sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my son and I hate myselfto. Hospital will help for a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay,” he stressed in his account.

The 17-year-old had disappeared in the town of Newbridge, County Kildare on Thursday, January 6, and was last seen on Friday, January 7, after police found his body. in the Bray area of ​​Wicklow.

“A missing person appeal regarding 17-year-old Shane O’Connor has been withdrawn,” the authority told the newspaper. TheSun.

It should be remembered that, after recognizing the remains of her son, the singer-songwriter of Nothing compares to you, accused the authorities of negligence: “I have formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish state because I never will,” he emphasized on his social media profile.

Hours after making her son’s death public, Sinéad O’Connor returned to her Twitter profile to publicly dedicate a song by the iconic singer to her son, Bob Marley, ride natty ride: “This is for my Shaney. Light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue eyed baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

yeshane was born on March 10, 2004, and was the result of the singer’s relationship with Dónal Lunny, a popular Irish musician and producer. The couple separated shortly after the late teenager came into the world. On the other hand, Sinéad O’Connor has three other children.

Jake Reynolds (34), born from the singer’s relationship with Donal Reynolds, with whom she was married between 1987 and 1991; Roisin Waters (25), the product of O’Connor’s relationship with journalist John Waters; and Yeshua Bonadio (15), son of American businessman Frank Bonadio, from whom the singer separated in 2017.

The singer rose to fame with the 1990 worldwide hit, Nothing Compares to U, written by Prince, and has made several critically acclaimed albums such as I want your (1987), You made me the thief of your heart (1990), I am stretched on your grave (1990), among others. In 2018, he announced his conversion to Islam and changed his name to Shuhada Davitt.

