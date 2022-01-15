Snow and rain for states like NY and NJ due to a winter storm that will affect the area between Sunday and Monday

Residents of the tri-state area will soon experience snow and rain due to a winter storm.

New Yorkers and residents of other states in the northeastern United States are experiencing freezing temperatures this Saturday in the face of the winter storm that would leave up to 8 inches of snow in some areas between Sunday and Monday.

Meteorological authorities warned that the new system, which has been affecting the Midwest since yesterday, will also bring rain to New York and other states in the region.

“A major storm is expected to affect the region late Sunday afternoon through Monday, with snow, winter mix, strong winds and impact on the coasts. There is still no certainty, but there is potential for snow accumulation mainly in the interior … ”, reads a tweet this Thursday from the office of the National Weather Service (NWS) in New York.

Northwest NJ will be one of the hardest hit

NBC’s Storm Team 4 report anticipates northwestern New Jersey to be among the snowiest, as well as parts of the Hudson Valley, with up to 8 inches falling between Sunday night and Monday.

New York City, Long Island and the Jersey Shore will see mostly rain.

However, some of snow could fall in all five boroughs when the effects of the storm start late on Sunday and then turn into rain.

The worst part of the system over the tri-state area is forecast between midnight and 8 am on Monday.

Rainfall could exceed an inch. Interruptions in the electricity service could be reported due to the intensity of the winds.

Fortunately, weather authorities anticipate a rapid rise in temperature from tomorrow afternoon to a high of 35°F.

This Saturday, the maximum temperature for NY was estimated at 23 °F, and the minimum at 12 °F. While in New Jersey, the forecast is for high temperatures of 23 °F, and lows of 9 °F.

