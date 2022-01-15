Solari sees them as logs and kicks them out of America in exchange for Zendejas

Santiago Solari would kick Madrigal and Antonio López out of America.

January 15, 2022 09:57 a.m.

The directive of America continues to work to strengthen the team for its next Liga MX games and could add the Necaxa striker in the following days, Alexander Zendejas, as his new reinforcement for this tournament.

Alexander Zendejas has been the goal of Santiago Solari and the America in recent weeks, and it would be about to become official, although for the transfer to take place, the Eagles would have to get rid of two of their footballers.

According to ESPN, the America would send to Necaxa to Jesus Anthony Lopez already Ferdinand Madrigal, who would not be in the plans of Santiago Solari not considering them to be equal to other midfielders in the club, and would use them to reduce the cost of Alexander Zendejas.

How much will America pay for Alejandro Zendejas

The Necaxa would be asking for around 3 million dollars according to ESPN, however, that cost could be reduced thanks to the exchange of Zendejas for Chucho Lopez and Fernando Madrigal, so the America He benefited from the movement.