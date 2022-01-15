Specialists reject an external medical recertification

Jesús Díez Manglano, Julián Pérez-Villacastín, Francisco Atienza, José Miguel Láinez, Carlos Solano, Pilar Rodríguez Ledo and Milagros Martí de Gracia.

The process of recertification is a priority for medical specialists, however, their aspirations are not being met by the Ministry of Health, which has also offered its own model to accredit professional skills without having them. Scientific societies do not understand the step taken by the institution led by Carolina Darias and reject the hiring of an external company to carry out, manage and coordinate comprehensive training. Given these facts, they ask for explanations from Health and only raise a single ‘exception’ in terms of logistics.

As soon as the news was known, the Board of Directors of the Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (Facme) has met this week to analyze the technical specifications for the contracting of the medical training service on international recertification models and on the application of the Spanish model of regular accreditation of professional competence; and has expressed his “great concern” for “ignoring the previous work carried out in recent years by scientific societies”. For this reason, he has requested an urgent meeting with Carolina Darias: “An accreditation model cannot be proposed behind the backs of the companies”, he has denounced Pilar Garrido, president of the Federation to Medical Writing.

“We believe that those responsible for certifying professionals have to be experts. In this sense, we believe that scientific societies are above any external company. Another thing is that the Ministry does this directly with a series of professional experts. , we could already assess that”, explains Jesus Diez Manglano, president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), which would only accept to outsource “the logistics work, but never the continuous training”.

“Another thing would also be the accreditation of activities with a series of criteria, and that is that an external company could do the work of examining all the continuing education activities that are carried out and give them the seal of accredited activity or not. This could be done this external company, from a logistical point of view, but always based on the opinions of the professionals”, explains the president of the SEMI, who affirms that from the company he leads they are “willing and delighted” to collaborate in everything that is necessary with the Ministry for this aspect, but they wonder “who is going to know more about Internal Medicine than SEMI itself?”.

In this same line moves Julian Perez-Villacastin, president of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEQ), who states that he “disagrees with regard to the outsourcing of training” but does see the possibility of “logistics being carried out with an external regulatory agency” as viable. It also asks that “the fundamental pattern of specialist knowledge be taken into account.”

The involvement of an external company in the accreditation of doctors