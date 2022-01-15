Specialists reject an external medical recertification

Jesús Díez Manglano, Julián Pérez-Villacastín, Francisco Atienza, José Miguel Láinez, Carlos Solano, Pilar Rodríguez Ledo and Milagros Martí de Gracia.
The process of recertification is a priority for medical specialists, however, their aspirations are not being met by the Ministry of Health, which has also offered its own model to accredit professional skills without having them. Scientific societies do not understand the step taken by the institution led by Carolina Darias and reject the hiring of an external company to carry out, manage and coordinate comprehensive training. Given these facts, they ask for explanations from Health and only raise a single ‘exception’ in terms of logistics.
As soon as the news was known, the Board of Directors of the Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (Facme) has met this week to analyze the technical specifications for the contracting of the medical training service on international recertification models and on the application of the Spanish model of regular accreditation of professional competence; and has expressed his “great concern” for “ignoring the previous work carried out in recent years by scientific societies”. For this reason, he has requested an urgent meeting with Carolina Darias: “An accreditation model cannot be proposed behind the backs of the companies”, he has denounced Pilar Garrido, president of the Federation to Medical Writing.
“We believe that those responsible for certifying professionals have to be experts. In this sense, we believe that scientific societies are above any external company. Another thing is that the Ministry does this directly with a series of professional experts. , we could already assess that”, explains Jesus Diez Manglano, president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), which would only accept to outsource “the logistics work, but never the continuous training”.
“Another thing would also be the accreditation of activities with a series of criteria, and that is that an external company could do the work of examining all the continuing education activities that are carried out and give them the seal of accredited activity or not. This could be done this external company, from a logistical point of view, but always based on the opinions of the professionals”, explains the president of the SEMI, who affirms that from the company he leads they are “willing and delighted” to collaborate in everything that is necessary with the Ministry for this aspect, but they wonder “who is going to know more about Internal Medicine than SEMI itself?”.
In this same line moves Julian Perez-Villacastin, president of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEQ), who states that he “disagrees with regard to the outsourcing of training” but does see the possibility of “logistics being carried out with an external regulatory agency” as viable. It also asks that “the fundamental pattern of specialist knowledge be taken into account.”
The involvement of an external company in the accreditation of doctors
In this regard, Francis Atienza, member of the board of directors of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semerge), points out that “the recertification part was a key role of scientific societies, and should continue to be so”. To this he adds that some of these societies, such as the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separate), Semergen and SEMI already have the logistics to carry out this recertification process”.
For its part, Jose Miguel Lainez President of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), admits to this medium that he does not find “meaning” in having the accreditation process carried out or chosen by an external company: “The ones that have the greatest capacity to maintain the training of their members are the scientific societies, I have not the slightest doubt” . “Until now, training and maintaining the accreditation of professionals has been a task that, in the case of SEN, we have been doing continuously for more than 50 years and with very good results; it makes no sense to change the model”, Lainez claims.
Too Charles Solano, president of the National Commission of the Specialty of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH) considers that this accreditation cannot be outsourced since it is the experts who know their specialty well. “The best thing is that this training is given by people from society, who are the ones who are going to ensure that it is a balanced training and according to the needs”, says Solano, who only contemplates some exceptions in outsourcing “in which the society for some reason cannot deal with it”.
Those responsible for carrying out the certification, the experts
The call made by the Ministry of Health is considered “a lack of respect for the professionals who dedicate our time to working to improve the system and training,” he asserts. Pilar Rodriguez Ledo, Vice President of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG).
“It is inconsiderate since we have always tried to go all together, for the good of our system and our population and, however, the Ministry has released this pair of sheets (one made in October and the other in November) with nocturnality and treachery , with their backs to the professionals themselves. It is a lack of communication and absolute respect, “he adds.
From the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM), its president Miracles Marti de Gracia considers that “no external company is necessary to train the companies in relation to the recertification models, which we know perfectly well and on which we have been working for years, nor on logistical issues”.
“That is why we do not understand at all that at this point the Ministry of Health appears with such haste in this call that has a high level of detail, which makes us think that it has been developing for a long time. We cannot understand that it has not been counted not at all with the scientific societies and professional associations, nor that all the work developed over the years has not been taken advantage of, since we are, without a doubt, the ones who possess the knowledge and we must lead this process”, he says.
