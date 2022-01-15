Summary of the match Necaxa vs. Rayados (0-4). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Before leaving for the Club World Cup, Rayados wants to regain his confidence and took advantage of a Necaxa inoperative that he thrashed with a party organized between Rogelio Funes Mori, Maxi Meza, Duvan Vergara Y Jesus Gallardo at the Victory.

With just three minutes left on the clock, Funes Mori opened the scoring. Stephan Medina snatched a ball from the hidrocálida offensive to send it to the attack zone of his team, Maxi Meza found it there to serve the nationalized Mexican striker who defined against Meliton Hernandez.

The 2-0 came with a play also from table for his goal. The soccer player took advantage of another error of the Ray, now a goal kick from Hernandez. The goalkeeper ended up serving Maxi, who controlled it, took the ball to the area to pierce the nets.

Vergara He made it 3-0 before going to the locker room with a great goal. Duvan defined a good play louis romo, who recorded his first assist with his new team in this Closure 2022.

the excellent stole the ball in midfield, he carried her and leaned on Funes Mori with a wall that was returned to him to continue with the play. A center from the right side ended with the score for the north box.

SECOND TIME

For plugin startup, Paul Guede He made changes that seemed to give him a little more verticality, a couple of ineffective attempts by the locals.

One of them was the opportunity to Allan Medina who got the discount Ray, the player failed to connect a cross. A Rayos goal, rather the own goal of Cesar Montes, it was out of place.

However, despite a slight improvement in the locals, Jesús Gallardo put the 4-0. The footballer received the ball and without a mark defined it from outside the area for his goal.

vincent jassen closed a clamp, but the VAR saved Necaxa of the fifth against due to an offside of Joel Campbell, thus, the duel in the victory stadium ended with a resounding victory for Monterrey prior to their participation in the Club World Cup.