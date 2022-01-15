Summary of the match Queretaro vs Pumas (1-3). GOALS

Based on “Jogo bonito” Cougars do not let go of the leadership Closure 2022. Andrés Lillini’s team added their second win of the tournament by beating Querétaro 3-1 in the Corregidora Stadium, on a night where only great goals were scored.

those of the UNAM they already have 6 points, add 9 goals in two meetings and the university team is firm, thanks to the good performance of all its sectors.

In The corrector, the Cougars they had to get up from an early goal against and they did it in a great way since the definitions of Leonel López and Marco Garcia They were real cracks.

also for a red from Alan Mozo which wasn’t either.

The match started off rocky and by minute 4 he was already winning the white rooster, when Angel Sepulveda scored from a popcorn on a center by Leonardo Sequeira to give the locals the advantage.

It seemed that the afternoon was going to be complicated for the residents of the capital, but they recovered. Sebastian Saucedo He made a long shot at 12′ that deflected Washington Aguerre at a corner kick and in the collection, Arthur Ortiz he nodded strongly and again the local goalkeeper saved.

The Cougars tied at 15′ when Lopez took the ball and shot from long distance to beat aguerre and put the 1-1.

The locals tried and kevin escamilla made a shot at 21 ‘that passed very, very close to the goal of Alfredo Talavera.

Then a goal against Gallos Blancos was annulled, Jonathan dos Santos to continue with the momentary tie.

Before the break, Garcia gave the advantage to Cougars. The element of UNAM received, and from a distance he tried his luck with a cross shot that he put in to make the 2-1.

the diogo show

Diogo de Oliveira the second half began to beat drum and at 48′ he scored the third goal of Cougars at 48′ in a “header”, but in the VAR it was annulled because he did it by hand.

At 53′, diogo took the ball and danced to two elements of white roosters, left her in roger, who sent the shot from the side.

The duel continued and at 64′, Alan Mozo saw the red line VAR unfairly for a non-existent aggression against Jorge Hernandez.

It looked like this would hit Cougars, but no, since at 68′, Rogeriro made his third goal of the tournament by scoring at the exit of Aguirre to make it 3-1. It was a trace of Saucedo, the Brazilian took the ball and defined.

roosters had a last one at 81′ when Sequeira He made a volley shot that took out the defense of the Cougars, then there was no more and the UNAM confirmed his leadership in the Closure 2022.