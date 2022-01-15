Summary of the match Wolverhampton vs Southampton (3-1) GOALS

The wolverhampton added his ninth win of the season by beating Southampton 3-1 with what approaches the Europa League zonethe best news is that Raul Jimenez scored, his first of 2022 and has already reached four goals in the campaign.

The team by Bruno Lage added his fourth duel in a row adding, in a game where in addition to the goals, their goalkeeper, José Sa, appeared at the right moment to achieve these 3 points that they put them momentarily in the eighth place with 31 units, but at 4 of the fifth since it is Arsenal.

Raul had a good night, scored a great penalty goal, reached 38 annotations and managed break the streak of not achieving pierce the opponent’s goal from November 20.

At Molineux Stadium, the Wolves knew how to score in good moments, Well, Southampton had several. The first at the feet of Romain Perraud with a long shot that was saved by Sá at minute 19, in the first clear.

The locals responded at 26′ when Daniel Podence had faith with a shot that Fraser Forster missed, this play smelled like a goal, but in the end everything was drowned, although the Wolves kept control of the ball.

At 33′. Rayan Ait-Nouri fell inside the area in a play with Jan Bednarek, the game continued and was reviewed to the seconds in the VAR. There the lack was confirmed and therefore a penalty was marked.

That’s when he took the ball Raul, stood in front of Forster and shot with a little pre-jump, he tricked the goalkeeper and made it 1-0 for the Wolves. The celebration was for his second son, who is on the way and did it with the ball inside the shirt.

Before the break, Sá took a sung goal for Southampton. James Ward’s center to the Wolves area, Mohamed Salisu headed there and the Portuguese goalkeeper reached in to avoid the tie.

in the second parte, the Wolves increased the lead. Conor Cody he had scored, but it was annulled and after a minute he made it 2-0. It was a header from Maximilian Kilman that hit the post, Raúl did not arrive, but Cody did at 59′ to send it to save with the head. The play was reviewed in VAR and the ball entered in its entirety.

After the duel faded, there was a lot of fighting in the midfield and few approaches.

Raul left the court at 80′ for Fábio Silva to take his place, he left applauded and with the peace of mind of the 3 points in the bag.

Southampton approached 84‘ when James Ward scored a great free kick goal; he hit him very hard and the ball nested in the left side of Sá’s goal.

The Wolves they ended up asking for the time since at 89′, Perraud put it on the crossbar with a header and in the counterattack Sá kept the ball, when it seemed that the tie was coming.

It was then whenor at 91′ Adama Traoré appeared and made the final 3-1; He had already flown one and in the second he did not fail, he received, he settled down, he controlled and he calmly defined to seal the victory of the Wolves on Matchday 22 of the Premier League.

