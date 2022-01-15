Teófilo Gutiérrez will earn a fortune for wearing the Ecuadorian club shirt

The veteran Colombian striker will earn a fortune for wearing the colors of this Ecuadorian club

January 14, 2022 11:43 p.m.

The veteran Colombian striker Teófilo Gutiérrez lives a ‘new’ youth after the last season with Deportivo Cali, where being with the captain’s band and with the absolute confidence of the Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel, he led the green caleño to conquer his tenth star in the Colombian soccer.

His popularity has once again been on high echelons within the Colombian soccer fans, so much so that they have asked if he will return to the Colombian National Team due to the lack of goals that the team has presented, and the scoring moment that the striker experienced during the last season , but Reinaldo Rueda has not given rise to such a request.

Such is the moment that Gutiérrez is living, that he has received an invitation to participate in the presentation of the Ecuadorian University Technical team, scheduled for February 11. The invitation came to the coffee attacker through the team’s manager, José Eugenio Hernández, the forward’s compatriot.

The treatment that Teófilo Gutiérrez would receive to say present in the “red and white night” is that of a true “superstar”, and from the Colombian and Ecuadorian press, the striker will receive a figure of around 3,000 dollars for participating in the event. In the Ecuadorian team they trust in the presence of Gutiérrez in the act, even though the Betplay League will have already started, and with it the participation of Deportivo Cali.