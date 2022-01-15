The 3 ways to find out who has unfollowed you on Instagram

Fewer followers on Instagram. (photo: Watch How It’s Done)

Instagram is one of the platforms social networks most popular today around the world. It is the largest photo sharing platform with over a billion monthly active users.

Normally, Instagram implements many new features to help users have a better experience on its platform, but unfortunately Instagram users cannot find out who unfollowed their account.

But still everyone wants to know who unfollowed you on Instagram and if you are one of those users you generally have three ways, two of them are done from the same application and the other is to use a third-party application.

If you do not want to use a third party application to find out who unfollowed you; either because you think it is not safe and they will steal your information, You will need to check your list of followers. But this technique is extremely boring and time consuming. This is why you need to use a third-party app to track your followers as the first option.

Use an unofficial Instagram app

Unofficial Instagram apps can be used to determine who unfollowed you.

Some apps also give you other metrics about your account, from marking new followers to identifying people who have never followed after you.

For iOS: download FollowMeter.

For Android: download Followers & Unfollowers.

App FollowMeter for Instagram. (photo: Pinkville)

1. This is an app that will help you analyze your Instagram account.

2. Once the app has been downloaded and installed on your smartphone, you will need to log in with your Instagram username and password.

3. Then the app will analyze your Instagram account and once done, you will see a lot of information about your account.

App FollowMeter for Instagram. (photo: Pinkville)

4. Now, if you want to know who unfollowed you on Instagram, you will have to click on the first tab available in the lower left corner.

5. Now you will have to click on the option of followers.

App FollowMeter for Instagram. (photo: Pinkville)

6. Along with that you can also see who is not following you on Instagram and for this you will have to press on the option of It doesn’t follow.

7. If you want to know who follows you but you do not follow them, you will have to click on the option Don’t go back.

Check the list of your followers

The second method is to look at your list of followers. This way you can quickly check if the account of the user you suspect has unfollowed you is there.

1. Visit your Instagram profile by touching your profile picture, which is at the bottom right of the screen.

2. Press followers.

3. Search for a user’s name using the search bar or search for their name in the list. If it appears, it means that it is following you.

Followed on Instagram. (photo: ComputerHoy)

Check the following list of the person or persons in question

The second method follows the opposite path of the first.

It involves a bit of spying and monitoring of user accounts that you suspect have stopped following you. It’s actually easier than it sounds:

1. Press the icon Look for, which looks like a magnifying glass.

2. Find the username in search bar and touch the result.

3. In the user profile, touch followed.

4. Search Your username using the search bar to see if it’s on the watch list.

5. If you are not found and you know in advance that this user was following you at some point, it means you have unfollowed him.

6. Being more drastic, if you can’t find your username in the search, it probably means that you blocked him or deleted his profile.

Followed on Instagram. (photo: Followers.Shop)

