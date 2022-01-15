The Amazon smart plug with Alexa is reduced to… €14!

The truth is that we can find a lot of models from different manufacturers, but one of the great attractions of the Amazon model is that it is a smart plug with Alexa. In other words, whatever we have connected to this socket we will be able to turn it on or off with a simple voice command, even if the device does not have an Internet connection or anything of the sort.

Compact design and compatible with Alexa

Therefore, it is an accessory that allows us control and automate certain functions of everything we have plugged into it. For your interaction with the assistant, it incorporates a powerful microphone that allows you to hear everything that we ask the assistant from almost anywhere in the house.

Its native compatibility with Alexa It also allows us to create timers or reminders with our own voice, as well as ask the assistant to inform us of the weather forecast, traffic conditions, and a lake, etc.