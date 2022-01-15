The Bicolor lost the last match, but dominates the historic series against the coffee growers

2022-01-15
The teams from Honduras and Colombia face each other again. This duel is special for the Bicolor, because at the head it will have a team led by Reinaldo Rueda, it ended 28 years of bitterness and put the “H” in a new world cup.
Both eleven have faced each other 13 times in history and the series is tilting for the catracho team with 5 wins, 4 draws and 4 wins for the tricolors.
The faces were seen for the first time on March 3, 1950 in Guatemala City for the Central American and Caribbean Sports Games. Honduras won 2-0 with goals from Adolfo “Pito Castro and Zacarías Arzú.
In January 1984 they played two friendlies in Tegucigalpa and both matches ended goalless.
On March 6, 1996 they met in a friendly match in Miami and there Colombia won 2-1 with a double by Iván Valenciano. Discounted for Honduras Milton “Tyson” Núñez.
Games in official tournaments
The first meeting between the two in an official tournament was in the 2000 Gold Cup. Honduras beat Colombia 2-0 with goals from Carlos Pavón and “Tyson” Núñez.
A year later, in 2001 they met in the semifinals of the Copa América in Manizales. There the coffee growers ended up taking the victory with a score of 2-0, scored that afternoon by Gerardo Bedoya and Víctor Aristizábal.
The last meeting between these two teams dates back to September 3, 2011. There, Colombia beat Honduras 2-0 with a double by Teófilo Gutiérrez.
This Sunday they will be face to face again. Honduras will seek to extend the advantage at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, while Colombia intends to level the series.
History series Honduras vs Colombia
JCAC: 3 March 1950: Guatemala City: Honduras 2 Colombia 0, Adolfo “Pito” Castro, Zacarías Arzú
Friendly: January 20, 1984: Tegucigalpa: Honduras 0 Colombia 0
Friendly: January 26, 1984: Tegucigalpa: Honduras 0 Colombia 0
Friendly: March 6, 1996: Miami: Colombia 2 Honduras 1, Iván Valenciano 2-Milton “Tyson” Núñez
Friendly: November 1, 1996: New York: Colombia 2 Honduras 1, Jhon Mario Rodríguez, Juan Pablo Angel-Enrique Reneau
Gold Cup: February 16, 2000: Miami: Honduras 2 Colombia 0, Carlos Pavón, Milton Tyson” Núñez
America Cup: July 26, 2001: Manizales: Colombia 2 Honduras 0, Gerardo Bedoya, Victor Aristizábal
Friendly: November 20, 2002: San Pedro Sula: Honduras 1 Colombia 0, Milton “Tyson” Núñez
Friendly: April 30, 2003: Miami: Honduras 0 Colombia 0
Friendly: February 18, 2004: Tegucigalpa: Honduras 1 Colombia 1, Julio “Rambo” León-Sergio Herrera
Gold Cup: July 10, 2005: Miami: Honduras 2 Colombia 1, Wilmer Velásquez 2-Tressor Moreno
Friendly: March 26, 2008: Fort Lauderdale: Honduras 2 Colombia 1, David Suazo, Hendry Thomas-Wason Renteria
Friendly: September 3, 2011: Harrison: Colombia 2 Honduras 0, Teófilo Gutiérrez 2
Summary: 13 games:
Honduras won 5, Colombia won 4 and tied 4
Honduras scored 12 goals and Colombia scored 11
Series leading scorers
Milton “Tyson” Nunez 3 goals
Wilmer Velasquez 2 goals
Teofilo Gutierrez 2 goals