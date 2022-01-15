The Bicolor lost the last match, but dominates the historic series against the coffee growers

2022-01-15

The teams from Honduras and Colombia face each other again. This duel is special for the Bicolor, because at the head it will have a team led by Reinaldo Rueda, it ended 28 years of bitterness and put the “H” in a new world cup.

Both eleven have faced each other 13 times in history and the series is tilting for the catracho team with 5 wins, 4 draws and 4 wins for the tricolors.

The faces were seen for the first time on March 3, 1950 in Guatemala City for the Central American and Caribbean Sports Games. Honduras won 2-0 with goals from Adolfo “Pito Castro and Zacarías Arzú.

In January 1984 they played two friendlies in Tegucigalpa and both matches ended goalless.

On March 6, 1996 they met in a friendly match in Miami and there Colombia won 2-1 with a double by Iván Valenciano. Discounted for Honduras Milton “Tyson” Núñez.

Games in official tournaments

The first meeting between the two in an official tournament was in the 2000 Gold Cup. Honduras beat Colombia 2-0 with goals from Carlos Pavón and “Tyson” Núñez.