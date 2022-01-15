The fake German heiress who deceived New York’s elite inspires a Netflix miniseries, and the first trailer is out

Anna Sorókina, also known as Anna Delvey, lived in the Big Apple for several years, staying in luxury hotels and attending social events.

This Friday a new trailer for the Netflix miniseries ‘Inventing Anna’ was published, based on the case of Anna Sorókina, a Russian-born swindler who deceived New York high society by posing as a rich heiress with the aim of financing her luxurious Lifestyle.

The miniseries follows the fictional life of a journalist, Vivian, played by Anna Chlumsky, who tries to report the truth behind Sorokina, played by Julia Garner. Jail meetings give him access to the swindler, while the outrageousness of his crimes attracts media attention.

Sorokina, also known as Anna Delvey, lived in New York for several years, staying in luxury hotels and attending social events, posing as the heir to a wealthy German family. His scam came to light when he failed to pay multiple hotel bills at once.

In May 2019, she was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison for defrauding some $275,000 from banks, hotels, restaurants, and her friends in New York high society. In February 2021, she was released on parole and could be deported from the US to Germany in the near future.

Previously, the Insider portal reported that the scammer paid compensation with the money received from the Netflix platform, producer of the miniseries.