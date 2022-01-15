The fastest growing mobile brand is neither Xiaomi nor Samsung

realme wants to continue being the most fashionable brand in the technology industry, and the truth is that 60 million mobile phones sold in 2021 guarantee its strategy and its devices.

The arrival of the realme GT2 Pro just in time for the Three Kings of 2022 made us more than confirm good shape from shenzhen manufacturer, which is still immersed in a spiral of almost infinite growth struggling only with itself to reach become one of the giants on the fast track of the sector globally.

In fact, it is that having achieved the incredible feat of delivering no less than 100 million smartphones in its first 3 years of life, the Chinese realme was already the fastest growing manufacturer in history of the mobile industry, very far from media brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung or Apple.

Already entered in 2022 and already achieved more short-term objectives, it is not for less than I really want to brag now about their numbers in 2021, presenting us with an infographic that our GizmoChina colleagues collected a few days ago, showing official figures of more than 60 million units sold in 2021 among all the markets where the manufacturer operates.

In less than 4 years, realme has already risen to the ‘top 5’ of the mobile market in 21 countries, delivering the not inconsiderable figure of more than 60 million smartphones in 2021 alone… Now that’s a WoW effect!

With 100 million smartphones in just 3 years, this is the fastest growing brand in mobile history

The details were commented on by himself. Xu Qi, vice president of realme, during the presentation event of his new GT2 Pro, in which he openly boasted of having surpassed the 60 million units sold in 2021 after getting more than 100 million smartphones delivered in just 3 years.

realme is the manufacturer that has grown the fastest in history, and perhaps for this reason we should already count it among the giants of an industry where it is already ‘top 5’ in 21 countries, also occupying the 6th place in global sales figures and aiming even higher.

The growth is huge 50% year-on-year, and they say from Shenzhen that they hope to maintain these volumes to stay around 90 million mobile phones sold throughout this year 2022.

Whether they are overly ambitious or not, the only reality is that right now there is a manufacturer that is growing at this rate in the market, and they also say from realme that are early adopters of 5G without specifying too much on what they base this statement… We assume they are talking about mobile sales with next-generation connectivity!

The main market for realme is still and will continue to be China, although in Europe the growth has been more brutal reaching 3 figures, so reallyme states that now their goals are global and its idea is to continue growing and expanding to more markets.

Finally, they have also referred to investment and development, warning that more than 70% of its expenses will be allocated to R&D in the next financial year, in order to continue improving its highest range, strengthening the software division and looking for the most rewarding product experience for your users.

If they say they want to continue to be the hottest brand in the tech industry! And that in such a volatile market is saying a lot…

