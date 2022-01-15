The highest bonus in the international market of 2022 would be $5 million

The first signings of the main prospects in the international market in the MLB will be announced this Saturday, January 15. The amounts are super millionaires and for this year the most expensive bond would be $5 million.
The Washington Nationals, according to an ESPN report, would be ready to hand over those 5 million dollars to Cuban Christian Vaquero.
Then there would be the agreements of the Cuban Óscar Colás of 2.5 million dollars with the Chicago White Sox, and Lázaro Montes with the Seattle Mariners ($ 2.5 million).
Among the Dominican players, the New York Yankees are expected to finalize a deal for 3.5 million dollars with Roderick Rodríguez, the prospect with the highest evaluation by MLB talent analysts.
The Venezuelans Ricardo Cabrera and William Bergolla would have also verbally agreed to a pact of 2.7 million dollars, for the former; and 2 million dollars for the second.